Elyria Police officers placed on leave after shooting Sunday morning

Elyria Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting at an erratic driver who fled from an officer on Sunday, police said.

Early Sunday morning, an Elyria Police officer was on patrol when he heard what sounded like an erratic driver.

Upon investigation, the officer approached the vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle fled from the officer with the officer partially inside of it, police said.

The vehicle crashed into a home on Chesnut Ridge Road, and the driver proceeded to flee from the scene, police said.

Once the driver was located, he barricaded himself in a home on Carol Lane. The driver then got into another vehicle and attempted to drive through the garage doors of the home at police officers who had surrounded the residence, police said.

Officers then began shooting at the driver and placed him into custody, police said.

The driver sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. Upon being released, he was transported to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

The driver was charged with the following:



Two counts of assault on a police officer

Two counts of failure to comply

One count of having a weapon under disability

One count of resisting arrest

One count of obstructing official business

The officer who was dragged from the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital and has since been released, police said.