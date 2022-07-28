Elyria Police seeking information on Detroit man found dead in Black River Wednesday

ELYRIA, Ohio — A body found on the Black River in Elyria Wednesday morning has been identified as that of a 29-year-old man from Detroit, and detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have known him.

Elyria Police responded to a report of a body found near the East Bridge Street Bridge, and the Elyria Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recovered the body of Deontae Mason, according to a news release from Elyria Police.

Mason was reported as a missing person to Detroit Police on July 22, and he was stopped on the Ohio Turnpike by Ohio State Highway Patrol on July 21 at about 6:30 p.m. Following the traffic stop, Mason was transported and dropped off at a gas station in Elyria, police said.

About an hour later, Mason was last seen on surveillance footage leaving the gas station and walking east on Midway Boulevard.

Elyria detectives are conducting a death investigation with the Lorain County Coroner’s Office, and at this time, there are no signs of foul play.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information or recent interactions with Mason to contact Detective Wise at 440-326-1212 or jwise@cityofelyria.org.

Mason is described by police as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 175 pounds in weight.

