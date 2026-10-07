Elyria police shoot armed suspect during standoff at Bridge Pointe Commons

Elyria Police officers shot a suspect Wednesday afternoon during a standoff at Bridge Point Commons.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the 330 block of East Bridge Street Wednesday morning for what the department said in a Facebook post was an "uncooperative resident."

The public was asked to avoid the area as officers negotiated with the suspect.

Around 3:30 p.m., the department said the situation was concluded, but the individual, who was armed, was shot by police during the encounter.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Elyria Police said the Lorain Police Department will handle the shooting investigation.

"We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation while officers worked to bring the incident to the safest possible conclusion," Elyria Police Chief James Welsh said in a Facebook post.

No further information has been released.