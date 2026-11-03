Elyria Schools asks voters to approve new operating levy that would generate over $11.5 million a year

Elyria City Schools is asking voters to approve a new operating levy that would generate $11.6 million a year.

If it passes, the money will be used for operating expenses, paying for things like staff, electricity and anything needed daily for student education.

The last time the district passed a new operating levy was 16 years ago, Superintendent Ann Schloss said that shows the district has stretched its dollars and has been fiscally responsible.

"There is a problem, a legitimate problem with how they fund schools and we know that, at the end of the day, though, this is our only way to collect new revenue to help us, and until they change that, you know, we have to ask," Schloss said.

Schloss said without new money, another $8 million in cuts would have to be made on top of the $9 million that was recently cut.

Voters on both sides are making their voices heard.

"We owe it to our future to continue to support and lift up these kids, and I think there's a lot of crucial programs and, efforts that Elyria Schools makes that is potentially on the table here to get cut, and I really don't want to see that happen," Chris Schneider, who is for the levy, said.

"I cannot afford more taxes. I'm retired. I'm living on a fixed income, and people have been putting it that it's just 26 more dollars a month, but when you add that up, that's $312 more a year. And when you're living on Social Security, that's a lot of money," Mary Shufelt, who is against the levy, said.

If this new levy doesn't pass, multiple cuts are on the table, including extracurricular activities, full-day kindergarten and more.

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