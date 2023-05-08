Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Emergency crews rescue Indiana Jones from Rocky River

They named the dog Indiana
Jones 1.jpg
Cleveland Metroparks
Jones 1.jpg
Posted at 11:31 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 11:31:20-04

Last week, members of the Cleveland Metroparks, Berea Fire Department and Southwest Emergency Response all worked together to help rescue a dog named Indiana Jones from the rushing waters of the Rocky River.

Jones 2.jpg

Indiana had somehow gotten stranded out in the water and couldn't make it back to shore.

Jones 3.jpg

That's when crews came together and went into the water on a mission to save him.

Jones 4.jpg

Thankfully, they were able to pull Indiana safely to shore.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.