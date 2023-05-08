Emergency crews rescue Indiana Jones from Rocky River

Last week, members of the Cleveland Metroparks, Berea Fire Department and Southwest Emergency Response all worked together to help rescue a dog named Indiana Jones from the rushing waters of the Rocky River.

Indiana had somehow gotten stranded out in the water and couldn't make it back to shore.

That's when crews came together and went into the water on a mission to save him.

Thankfully, they were able to pull Indiana safely to shore.

