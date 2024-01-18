Entertainment businesses find creative solutions as more people opt to stay home on weeknights

CLEVELAND — In a time where some people are striking out going out, Euphoria Lanes has come up with creative ways to spare your wallet and save their business.

“We try to run specials, especially for the neighborhood since we’re close to downtown,” said Euphoria Lanes General Manager Charmaine Allen.

Located on East 30th Street in Cleveland’s Midtown is Euphoria Lanes.

Allen told News 5 the business has only been around for three years.

But Allen said its unique specials keep customers like Keyonna Williams coming back, even on weeknights.

“Hey, if I know that I got $20 or $25, I’m going to go to Euphoria because I can get $5 whatever versus going to another spot and paying $20 for one drink,” Williams said.

“Today is Wednesday, so $5 everything. Everything on the bar is $5,” said Allen.

Other deals include free bowling for two hours on Mondays, Tuesday taco specials, and $1 whole wing Thursdays.

“Just trying to see what works, and we’re trying our hand all the time, and it’s working out for us now,” said Allen.

“You can almost get it by head like what’s going to be each night because of the way it’s advertised,” said Williams.

Experts at Case Western Reserve University say the approach Euphoria Lanes is using to promote business Monday through Thursday is a good method because they said money is a main reason why more Americans are staying home during the week.

“People are realizing that their budgets that they had saved up not being able to do these fun things during COVID are starting to get a little bit tighter,” said Jonathan Ernest, who’s an Assistant Professor of Economics at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management.

Jonathan Ernest says this means entertainment chains and businesses will have to think outside the box when it comes to pricing and marketing.

“If you can offer a lower price for essentially that same service during the week, then people might suddenly say, well, the, the amount of value do I get above that price is actually makes it more worth it and maybe I should go during the week instead,” said Ernest.

Experts encourage local businesses and entertainment chains to consider this approach as we continue navigating these challenging times.