Entire teaching staff at preschool in Amherst resigns citing lack of transparency from church council

AMHERST — Demands for transparency have led to the resignations of the entire preschool staff at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Amherst.

“We held our head up high, and we just left with our integrity and our morals,” said Wendy Kosakowski, the former director of the preschool.

Kosakowski taught at the church for 18 years. As the program's director, responsibilities fell on her shoulders.

"We gave our life to those four walls, and we appreciate everything,” Kosakowski said.

This week, Kosakowski resigned. And she wasn’t alone. The preschool’s assistant director, Heather Nail, stepped down, as did teacher Kerri Kobylka and aide Taylor Stempowski.

Nail, like Kosakowski, spent 18 years at the preschool. Kobylka taught for nine years at the preschool. Stempowksi worked there for three years.

“Each year to start your new year you got to know what your budget is,” Nail said. “And when you don't have a clear number of what your numbers are. It's very hard to start that year."

The women said they’ve had budget concerns for years and have encountered challenges getting clear answers from the church council about the preschool account.

"And at our PTO meetings we just asked how much is in our slush fund, our pot, and they had no answer. They had no answer (of) where it is (and) what's going on with it,” Nail said.

Kosakowski said the account includes money from numerous fundraisers that brought in several thousand dollars each year for various classroom needs.

"We just decided we're tired of fighting for really finding out what's going on,” Kosakowski said.

Friday afternoon, I went inside the church to ask about the teachers’ concerns and was told there would be no comment.

I also contacted the United Church of Christ’s communications team via phone and email, but no one was immediately available to comment.

Families who’ve sent kids to the preschool and grown close to the teachers are left to figure out future classroom plans.

Joe and Jessica Pieciak's daughter just finished her second year at the preschool.

“I mean it’s basically like they become your extended family,” said Joe Pieciak.

“She’s definitely ready for kindergarten,” Jessica said. “It’s because of these ladies."

The family planned to send their youngest daughter to the preschool one day and said they were disappointed the church and teachers couldn’t see eye-to-eye.

"I think the main issue here is the transparency,” Jessica said. “We were fundraising for the preschool not for the church."

Taylor Watson said she’s also troubled by everything that’s unfolded. She’s celebrating one son’s graduation from the preschool but now must figure out where to send another.

"I did take him out of the program because all of the teachers left,” Watson said.

It was a farewell Kosakowski never imagined happening the way it did.

"It's just very sad for those parents who cannot find another preschool because they're full,” Kosakowski said. “And those are the parents that I'm very sorry for, and I am truly sorry for how this year ended. This is not the way that we wanted it to end at all."

Kosakowski said the church plans to continue the preschool with new hands running it. The church’s website does list tuition costs for the 2024/2025 school year.