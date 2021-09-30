Entrepreneurs open new businesses on East 185th Street corridor as officials invest millions into area

EUCLID, Ohio — In the three years that ‘The Standard’ has been open on E. 185th Street in Cleveland, Said Ouaddaadaa said nothing has stopped his success, not even the pandemic.

“It’s been a really great experience,” Ouaddaadaa said. “When you really think about it, it’s in the middle of everywhere. You’re right off the freeway, it doesn’t really take long for anybody to come over here.”

Between the prime location and the profit margin, Ouaddaadaa believes the area will soon grow in popularity.

“I think in the near future it will be the new Tremont,” Ouaddaadaa said. “A lot more people in the business ask if I like the street, and a lot of them are interested in opening restaurants here.”

That’s why Euclid and Cleveland city leaders are investing $12 million into the street, from I-90 to Lake Erie.

Leaders plan to revitalize the area by paving streets, adding lights and new benches next spring.

Ouaddaadaa said he's planning to open another business on the street in the next year or so.

“When I took over I wasn’t sure, and then after being here for three years I realized there’s more room for other restaurants,” Ouaddaadaa said. “This area is getting bigger and bigger, more people are interested in coming here.”

Just across the street from The Standard, Erik Billups is working inside a new storefront and has plans to open in the next several weeks.

“I grew up around this area pretty much, in the Grenville area,” said Billups. “It’s always been a good area, it has seen its ups and downs. I’m definitely familiar with this area, that’s why we have a large customer base in this area. We want to make 185th great again.”

Euclid city leaders believe Billups is just the start of entrepreneurs flocking to the area.

“With this capital investment into the street I think we can only begin to imagine what will happen from a community development and an economic development,” said Euclid planning director Allison Lukacsy-Love.

