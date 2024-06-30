Erie County farm receives $2.5 million for solar projects

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A family farming operation in Erie County is working to decrease its carbon footprint. Local farm Chef's Garden received $2.5 million from the state to support their energy-sufficient projects.

Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Development announced they were awarding grants to six organizations in Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin and Hamilton counties. The grants will be used for energy efficiency projects designed to reduce costs, better the environment, and improve the lives of people in Ohio's communities.

"Each of these organizations play a crucial role in their communities, and these grants ensure they have the resources they need to continue their important work," said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. "By reducing energy costs, we are providing the financial breathing room they need to innovate and enhance the vital services they provide to residents," said development department director Lydia Mihalik.

Farmer Bob Jones and his family have grown vegetables in Erie County for over 40 years. The farm grows 600 varieties of vegetables and ships to restaurants and home consumers in all 50 states.

"This grant will allow us to expand our sustainable agricultural programs here at the farm," said Jones.

The money will be used to update lighting and install a solar photovoltaic system.

"We're capturing solar energy from the sun and through photosynthesis placing that energy in the soil for the next crop. This land here will be a fall spinach, but we're building energy in the soil," said Jones.

According to Ohio State University, as energy prices rise, this cost claims an ever bigger portion of farm budgets. Many farms are now considering new ways to manage energy use.

Jones said this project will allow them to produce 70% of their electrical demand on the farm.

"With a conservative estimate, this will save us 50% on our total electrical spend over the course of a given year. That just gives us money to put into other projects and whether its people process or plants," said Jones.

Helping them keep the farm alive and cost-efficient for future generations.

"The concept behind that is really a paradigm shift in understanding that we did not inherit this land from our grandparents. We're borrowing it from our grandchildren, and we have to leave it in better shape than we found it," said Jones.