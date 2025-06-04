Erie County Sheriff's Office trying to identify 'John Doe' who was found dead in Huron River

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance in identifying a "John Doe" who was found dead in the Huron River in May.

On May 16, a kayaker found the remains in a shallow, marshy part of the river south of State Route 2, the sheriff's office said. The remains were wrapped in a fitted bed sheet, and his hands were tied with marine-style rope.

The Lucas County Coroner said the man is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 160 pounds with dark facial hair. The man appears to be in his 20s to mid-30s.

The man had numerous notable tattoos, including "LV" on his torso, "V.I.P." on his lower abdomen, a smoking revolver and playing cards on his right shoulder and a star with "8st" on his right forearm, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Erie County Detective Matt Green at 419-627-7553.