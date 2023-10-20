Escaped inmate from Stark County arrested Friday

The U.S. Marshals arrested a 35-year-old escaped inmate in Niles on Friday, according to authorities.

The man escaped from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center on Oct. 11 after he used chairs to climb up a drain pipe and climbed onto the roof, police said.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the correction center immediately started the search for him in Canton, and on Friday, he was found on the 200 block of Scott Avenue in Niles.

The inmate was arrested on charges of escape. He was also wanted for an intensive supervision probation violation from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and for drug possession from the Niles Police Department.