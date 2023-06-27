Euclid apartment fire under investigation after combustibles left on stove with all four burners lit

The Euclid Fire Department is investigating a fire at the Indian Hills Apartments after an apartment was destroyed overnight, according to the fire department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the apartment in the 1500 block of East 91st Street at 2:31 a.m. after receiving calls that the sixth floor was on fire.

According to a release from the fire department, crews arrived at the scene at 2:36 a.m. and found fire venting from the fifth-floor windows and extending up the exterior to the sixth floor. Once they arrived at the burning apartment, they forced entry and were met with heavy smoke and high heat conditions, with the majority of the fire located in the bedrooms.

An initial search of the apartment revealed there were no occupants inside; however, there were combustibles left on the stove, with all four burners of the stove turned on.

The fire was under control by 3 a.m. No injuries to any occupants were reported. A Euclid firefighter began feeling ill after the fire had been mostly extinguished. He was taken to Euclid Hospital and treated for overexertion and is expected to be released, the release said.

"Those living in an apartment building are reminded to always close the door leading to a public hallway. This helps confine the fire to the apartment of origin and increases the safety of other building occupants," the Euclid Fire Department reminds residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the EFD Fire Investigation Unit.

