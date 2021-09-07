Euclid City Council set to take final step to equip police department with cameras

EUCLID, Ohio — On Tuesday night, the Euclid City Council will take the final step toward equipping the city’s police department with a tool aimed at keeping both officers and the community safe.

“This is a win-win all the way around; we support it completely,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser.

Right now, only officers who purchase their own body cameras wear them while on duty. But soon, the roughly 60 uniformed police officers are expected to be equipped with city-issued body cameras and new in-car cameras as well.

Euclid has legislation requiring the department to have the cameras by the end of the year. On Tuesday night, council members will vote on the last piece of legislation clearing the way for the department to purchase the cameras.

Houser said the cameras will be valuable in collecting evidence, protecting officers and the community.

“It will bring a lot of transparency,” said Houser. “We support it."

The project has taken several months.

“The idea is great," said Laura Gorshe, Euclid City Council Member. "Having all of the time, due diligence, background work, the boots on the street testing and figuring it out — that is what has taken so much time."

“Finances have played an important role right now in our city and that was one of the major issues,” said council member Stephana Caviness.

The cost of the cameras is about $500,000. Once the council passes the last piece of legislation, the city can then apply for grants to help offset the cost of the cameras.

