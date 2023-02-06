Euclid Fire Department monitoring fire, hazmat situation at Magnesium USA

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Fire Department reported to Magnesium USA in Euclid after an alarm was set off overnight. Crews arrived at the manufacturing building to find a fire burning inside a large sealed oven, according to the fire department.

According to officials, the fire department lists the building as hazardous due to the high amounts of magnesium within the property and was advised against using water to extinguish the fire. With this in mind, fire crews took a defensive position until Chagrin Southeast Regional Hazmat Response Team arrived.

Hazmat specialists and personnel with Euclid Fire entered the building to find a sprinkler system was activated and was keeping the oven cool, however, the water had not made contact with the fire inside, officials said.

Several acetylene tanks along with other combustibles and explosives were removed from around the oven by crews. The Ohio EPA has been briefed by the Euclid Fire Department and the hazardous response team, officials said.

Assistant Fire Chief Will Anderson of the Euclid Fire Department gave an update shortly after 5 a.m. this morning via Facebook live. He advised that while the scene is still active the fire is contained and there is no threat to the environment and evacuations are not necessary at this time.

Updates will be provided as Euclid fire, hazmat specialists and personnel from Magnesium USA continue to manage the incident.

