Euclid firefighters rescue woman clinging to second-story window trying to escape house fire

A 57-year-old woman hanging on to the outside of her home attempting to escape a fire was rescued Saturday by the quick actions of Euclid firefighters.

According to the fire department, crews responded to a house fire in the 25100 block of Glenbrook shortly before 7 a.m.

"Firefighters found the 57-year-old homeowner clinging to a second-floor window sill, crouched on the roof, above the front door. She was immediately rescued from the smoke and roof with a ground ladder," authorities said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.

The fire, which started in the basement, caused around $140,000 in damage to the home, authorities said.

Crews knocked the fire down and brought it under control around 7:30 a.m.

One firefighter was hurt fighting the blaze and treated for a non-life-threatening back injury.

The woman later told firefighters that a smoke alarm woke her up, and she knew she had to escape, but the stairwell was blocked by smoke. Instead of going down through the smoke, she climbed through the window.

"We applaud her preparedness and encourage everyone to have an escape plan, practice it, and maintain working smoke alarms," authorities said.

The fire department wants to remind residents of the phrase "close before you doze."

"Closed doors can give you escape time in a fire," authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

