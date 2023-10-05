Euclid football finds opponent from Michigan for Friday following Solon's cancellation

The scramble for a Friday night football game matchup is over for Euclid, as concerns of violence have kept the Panthers benched.

Despite this week's canceled game against Solon, Euclid will face off at home against River Rouge High School in Michigan.

Solon chooses not to travel to Euclid for Friday's football game, parents are asking for more answers

The Michigan team agreed to hit the road after an Ohio scheduler reached out and told them Euclid was available.

Eric Pettway, River Rouge's head coach, said they have been desperately looking for a week seven opponent all year.

The athletic directors from both schools have been in touch and have a safety plan in place.

River Rouge's coach said they're not concerned and that his team is eager to help give Euclid's senior a night they deserve.

"That’s something everybody cherishes and everybody wants to have. We’re just happy we’re able to provide that opportunity and also have a game for ourselves as well," Pettway said.

Last week, Euclid canceled their homecoming game and instead traveled to Brunswick for their matchup due to safety concerns.

RELATED Local News Euclid High School not hosting Friday football game due to safety concerns Maya Morita

Euclid's Police chief said the majority of incidents had involved students who don't go to Euclid schools, have aged out, or have gotten expelled.

The chief said there would be an increased police presence at the high school during dismissal.

Friday's game kicks off at 7 p.m.