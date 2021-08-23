Euclid High School closed Monday due to power issues, heat

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid High School is closed Monday due to power issues and the expected high temperatures, according to district officials.

The district tweeted at 7:33 a.m. that there are power issues at the high school, and “Temperatures within the building will be too high to safely educate students.”

The district apologized for the late notice and said they would share more information as it is available.

The high school has been in session since Thursday, Aug. 19, when all grades in the district returned to school.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s Monday in Euclid and even higher Tuesday.

