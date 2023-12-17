Euclid High School principal receives unpaid suspension

The Euclid City School District Board of Education announced during Wednesday’s meeting that Euclid High School’s principal will be suspended.

As directed by Euclid’s superintendent, the principal, Corey Russell, will be suspended for five days without pay, the board said.

The superintendent, Chris Papouras, said Russell’s suspension resulted from “an error in judgment regarding the proper payment of invoices for work on one of our drama productions.”

Papouras said Russell was cooperative during the investigation.

"Throughout the investigation, he demonstrated full cooperation and a genuine acceptance of responsibility for his actions," Papouras said in a statement.

The suspension will be served Dec. 27 through 29 and Jan. 3 and 4.