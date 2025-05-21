Euclid nonprofit aims to end period poverty

EUCLID, Ohio — Anyone who has ever bought feminine hygiene products knows it's not cheap, and running through a box can happen in the blink of an eye.

A local nonprofit, 'A Better Euclid,' is working to close the gap on that financial burden, though.

'A Better Euclid' Secretary, Natalie Pajak, said the idea to do so started on her birthday a couple of years ago.

"We started raising awareness by Facebook originally and doing a fundraiser. It was actually for my birthday, and we made a list on Amazon of items that were needed specifically for the Euclid Hunger Center. People were kind enough to donate and we ended up with quite a large sum," Pajak said. "It kind of became evident that the women, female teenagers in the community were in need of hygienic products, tampons, pads, all that good stuff, and that kind of became my pet project."

'A Better Euclid' also partnered with a local feminine care product distributor.

"This is a big deal for young ladies that don't have access to them. It's expensive. It can be very costly," Pajak added.

The organization has created packages that contain 18 tampons. That would be able to help at least 300 women right now, per Pajak.

There's a lot of people that have to choose between their next meal, getting toothbrushes, toothpaste. Feminine products are usually last on the concern list, but it should be close to the top for a lot of the women. 'A Better Euclid' Executive Director Dani Pajak

The goal for this nonprofit is not only to hand out the feminine care products, but to install clear dispensers in public places like high school stadium bathrooms, parks, and even bus shelters.

'A Better Euclid' reached out to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority in April, asking if a dispenser could be installed at the organization's adopted bus shelter at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and East 260th Street.

"We are okay with the dispenser if you understand we are not liable if it gets damaged, stolen, etc. and if it is only adhered using suction cups," a GCRTA representative told 'A Better Euclid' via direct message on social media.

However, on May 6, GCRTA Director of Marketing, Sharon Jenkins, told the organization, "As a public agency, GCRTA has specific brand, safety, and advertising standards that guide what can be displayed or distributed at our facilities — even on a temporary basis. Unfortunately, a feminine product dispenser does not align with these standards."

GCRTA then asked that the feminine care dispenser be removed.

"I don't know why feminine products would be controversial or being pro-woman would be controversial," Pajak's husband, Dani, told us.

Pajak said she's disheartened to see RTA's response to their feminine care initiative.

"I work at a family medicine practice right across the street from it, so I know that there are a lot of people that utilize that shelter that are disadvantaged," Pajak said. "I did respond to an email and said if there's anybody that I can contact there to kind of see if we can change that perspective, that point of view with RTA to see that it is a need for the community and that we're happy to supply them with that."

Why was the nonprofit initially given permission if the dispenser didn't align with standards?

What are those standards, and how does a feminine care product dispenser not align with those?

A spokesperson told me, "The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority does not allow temporary installation of decorations, flyers, or shelves, boxes, racks for holding literature or other items in our shelters. At the time of the initial request this had not been discussed with A Better Euclid representative. When GCRTA subsequently communicated this information to A Better Euclid, the individual understood the reasons why a feminine product dispenser is not permitted in a GCRTA bus shelter."

While upsetting, Pajak and her husband said it doesn't discourage them from continuing their mission to end period poverty.

"To be able to take the next step and bring it to life where it could be an ongoing year-round way to make awareness, that's very important to me," Pajak said.

The other goal for 'A Better Euclid' is to change the narrative surrounding the City of Euclid.

"I'm passionate about this community. I'm passionate about building a positive narrative for the City of Euclid because all too often it's negativity. It's low hanging fruit stories, so it's great that you guys are here promoting something like this because the community is great. The people help each other," Dani stated.

Pajak said they're working with the local school district this week in hopes of setting up a feminine care pantry.

