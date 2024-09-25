Euclid parents want answers from daycare after 4-year-old son wandered away

EUCLID, Ohio — The parents of a 4-year-old boy want answers as to how their son managed to get out of his daycare center for almost a half hour without anyone noticing.

Georgie, who has been diagnosed with autism, was found outside in a parking lot near a different daycare, which is located about 700 feet away on Euclid Avenue.

"I dropped them off before work. I got them in there around 7:05 a.m. I went in the classroom, and everything was fine," said the boy's father, David George.

Georgie's mother, Basia Tanori, said she soon received a call from Euclid Police.

"The officer was like, 'I just want you to know that your son is OK.' And I'm like, 'Excuse me? What do you mean my son is okay? I know He's okay. He's at daycare,'" said Tanori, who believed her son was at Hannah's Child Development Center.

Tanori said she was shocked to learn from the officer that her son was found down the street.

News 5 obtained a security camera video from a nearby business that shows little Georgie trekking from Hannah's daycare to play in a large puddle for about 20 minutes.

"He just happens to like puddles. So thank God he was playing in a puddle and found before he made it to the street," said Tanori

Luckily, a driver spotted him and stopped to take Georgie to the workers at Early Achievers Daycare.

"Another parent from another center reported to that other center, asking if anyone knew the child. They didn't," said Tanori.

The workers at Early Achievers figured out pretty quickly that Georgie wandered away from Hannah's.

"Thank God he is safe. I'm just at a loss for words," said George.

"How did you not notice that he got out of the classroom? What am I paying you to do?" said Tanori, who told News 5 she will no longer take her children to Hannah's after what happened.

News 5 went to Hannah's to find out what happened, but workers said they were not going to comment.

News 5 found that state inspectors have cited Hannah's Development Center in Euclid in the past for several minor building code violations. All of the violations

were corrected.

One complaint from November of 2022 found the daycare was cited for leaving a child unsupervised in a classroom. The violation was also corrected in January of 2023.

To see if your daycare center has any violations, you can click here