Euclid police pursuit ends in crash, sending 4 people to the hospital

CLEVELAND — A Euclid police pursuit came to a crashing end in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood Monday night, injuring four people.

That crash happened at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and East 105th Street around 7:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, Euclid police were pursuing a Kia SUV westbound on St. Clair Avenue when the crash occurred.

"It was just high speed," said Devion Steele, who witnessed the crash. "It was all gas, no brakes."

"I don't think they had a chance to hit the brakes," said Shawn Carter, who also watched the crash happen. "Everything just happened so fast, like it just happened in an instant."

At the scene of the crash, two heavily damaged Kias and a Euclid police SUV sat next to a bus stop where Lee Hodge said she was sitting at the time.

"God protected me," said Hodge. "The car blew up right in front of me and the steam hit my leg and I barely escaped this. I'm praising the Lord I'm alive."

Euclid police released no information about why officers were pursuing the Kia or the chain of events that led to the crash.

Neither a Euclid police spokesman nor the city's mayor returned phone calls looking for information.

Cleveland EMS said four people were rushed to the hospital.

They said a 14-year-old girl suffered critical injuries.

A 56-year-old woman and two 15-year-old boys were all taken in serious condition.

Witnesses said one of the 15-year-olds was the driver of the car being pursued by police.

