Euclid police investigating death of 2-year-old

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.

It happened Friday at a home on Shoreview Avenue, near E 260th St.

Investigators arrived at the house around noon. Police confirmed to News 5 on the scene that they were investigating a shooting and the person who was shot was being treated at a nearby hospital. They later confirmed they were investigating the 2-year-old child's death.

On scene, our News 5 team saw police and medics talking to and checking on several other young children who appeared to come from the same home. Part of the block was shut down for several hours while detectives processed the scene.

Investigators say they are not requesting any information or assistance from the public and do not plan to release further details in the case at this time.

Both the Euclid Police Department and the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner are investigating.

