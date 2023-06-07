Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Euclid officer shoots man during traffic stop

16-year-old turns himself in following manhunt
A 16-year-old boy is in custody after turning himself in to Euclid Police, bringing to an end a short manhunt that started Wednesday afternoon after a traffic stop led to a police shooting.
vlcsnap-2023-06-07-13h30m50s047.png
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 17:11:36-04

EUCLID, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after turning himself in to Euclid Police, bringing to an end a short manhunt that started Wednesday afternoon after a traffic stop led to an officer shooting a 19-year-old man.

At about 12:30 p.m., Euclid Police officers located and stopped a suspected stolen Hyundai Sonata on Fox Avenue at East 222nd Street, according to a news release from the department.

During the traffic stop, an officer shot and wounded a 19-year-old man. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

A 14-year-old boy, a passenger in the car, was taken into custody without incident.

The 16-year-old fled on foot. Police searched the area, believing him to be "armed and dangerous." The teen showed up at the police department several hours later and peacefully surrendered to authorities.

A Euclid detective sustained an injury to his leg. Police say he was not shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene of the shooting near Fox Avenue and East 222nd Street, as is standard with police shootings.

We are working to learn more.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.