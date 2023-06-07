Euclid officer shoots man during traffic stop

EUCLID, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after turning himself in to Euclid Police, bringing to an end a short manhunt that started Wednesday afternoon after a traffic stop led to an officer shooting a 19-year-old man.

At about 12:30 p.m., Euclid Police officers located and stopped a suspected stolen Hyundai Sonata on Fox Avenue at East 222nd Street, according to a news release from the department.

During the traffic stop, an officer shot and wounded a 19-year-old man. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

A 14-year-old boy, a passenger in the car, was taken into custody without incident.

The 16-year-old fled on foot. Police searched the area, believing him to be "armed and dangerous." The teen showed up at the police department several hours later and peacefully surrendered to authorities.

A Euclid detective sustained an injury to his leg. Police say he was not shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene of the shooting near Fox Avenue and East 222nd Street, as is standard with police shootings.

We are working to learn more.

BCI on scene at shooting involving Euclid police. Scene is near Fox Ave and E 222nd St.

