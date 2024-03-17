Euclid Police pursuit ends in crash, killing 1 and injuring 2

A 45-year-old woman was killed Sunday afternoon after a pursuit with Euclid Police ended in a crash.

Euclid Police were pursuing a vehicle that was allegedly stolen at gunpoint by two teens, Euclid Police said.

The vehicle with the teens fled from police at speeds upwards of 100 mph before crashing on I-90 West, Euclid Police said.

The vehicle rolled over and struck another vehicle containing the 45-year-old woman, Euclid Police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Euclid Police also said the vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Cleveland Police and EMS were dispatched to the scene to assist Euclid Police, and the teens were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Cleveland EMS said.

I-90 West and East 156th Street are currently closed due to the crash.