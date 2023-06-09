Euclid Police say man shot by officer after traffic stop pointed loaded gun at officers

EUCLID, Ohio — The 18-year-old man who was shot by Euclid Police after a traffic stop on Wednesday has been charged; he allegedly pointed his handgun at two officers, causing one officer to fire at him.

On Friday, police released body camera video of the incident. Watch it below. Warning: Video may be disturbing to some people.

Cleveland resident Kevin Idom was a passenger in a stolen Hyundai that was stopped by Euclid Police at about 12:30 p.m. on June 7, according to a news release from police. Idom exited the car and pointed a loaded handgun at two officers, police said, before one officer fired at him, striking him in the leg.

The video shows Idom jumping from the passenger side of the Hyundai with what looks like a gun in his left hand. Police tried grabbing the teen. That's when, police say, Idom pointed the loaded gun at two officers. One officer then fires. Three shots are heard before Idom falls to the ground outside the apartment building near East 222nd Street and Fox Avenue.

On the video, the following interaction can be heard:

Idom: Why y'all shoot me, man?

Police: You had a gun in your f&*$king hand, man.

Idom: No, I didn't.

Police: Yes, you did.

Idom: It might have looked like it, but I promise to God, I wasn't going to shoot at nobody.

Police rendered aid to Idom immediately after he was taken in to custody, police said. He is being treated at a local hospital.

Idom is charged with one count of felonious assault, the news release states.

The officer who shot Idom has been placed on temporary administrative leave, per department policy.

A Euclid Police detective’s leg was injured during the incident when the suspect’s vehicle struck the unmarked car he was exiting. The detective was treated at a local hospital and returned to work later that day.

A 14-year-old boy, another passenger in the car, was taken into custody by police at the scene. A 16-year-old boy turned himself in to police after a brief manhunt.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

