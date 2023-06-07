Euclid Police searching for suspect after shooting involving police

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police announced they are searching for an armed suspect shortly after a shooting involving police nearby.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is at the scene of the shooting near Fox Avenue and East 222nd Street. News 5 crews are also on scene and working to learn more.

BCI on scene at shooting involving Euclid police. Scene is near Fox Ave and E 222nd St. Working to learn more. @WEWS #WEWS pic.twitter.com/UErDe5XLdt — Scott Noll (@ScottNoll_News) June 7, 2023

Shortly after the shooting, Euclid Police announced via Twitter that they are searching for an armed male suspect on foot in the area of Babbitt Road and East 250th Street, several blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

Police advise residents to stay inside their homes and call Euclid Police at 216-731-1234 if they see anything suspicious in the area. Do not confront the suspect, police say.

