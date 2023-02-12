Euclid police shoot dog during kidnapping investigation, dog put down due to injuries

EUCLID, Ohio — While speaking with the family of a 35-year-old woman who was reported as being kidnapped, Euclid police officers encountered an aggressive dog who charged at and chased the officers resulting in officers shooting the dog several times, according to Euclid police.

On Feb 6, Euclid police arrived at the home of the woman's mother on Crystal Avenue to complete a kidnapping report. While inside the home an 80-pound mixed-breed dog charged at the officers chasing them outside of the home and into a neighbor's yard. The dog was struck three times by two Euclid officers, police said.

According to police, while officers finished the kidnapping report additional officers transported the dog to an animal hospital where, at the owner's request, it was euthanized due to its severe injuries.

One officer transported to a hospital for his injuries is now on medical leave.

In a media release, the Euclid Police department called the shooting "a very sad and unfortunate incident," the release went on to say " the Euclid Police Department deeply values life. Euclid Officers work closely with the Euclid Animal Shelter and volunteers of Euclid Pet Pals to provide safety and shelter to hundreds of animals every year."

The status of the kidnapping investigation is unknown.

