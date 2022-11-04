Euphoria Lanes — The oldest active Black bowling league rolls in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Take a step back in time with good food, people and open lanes at the oldest active Black bowling alley in Cleveland.

Euphoria Lanes, located off of East 30 Street in Cleveland, is home to one of seven Black-owned bowling alleys in America. Additionally holding the title of the oldest active bowling alley that has been operating since 1961.

Chris Brooks and Thomas Norris, the co-owners of the venue, have a goal of creating a Vegas-like setting for customers.

"We just want to bring a different vibe to Cleveland," said Norris. "We feel like, you know, we're doing that."

Every Tuesday night, you can find the group splitting pins and talking smack to each other, all out of good fun and friendly competition. The oldest member of the team, Albert Elder, has been with the group since the beginning.

"I've been bowling with the guys for the last 30 years," said Elder. "This is me just having fun, this is the only bowling establishment in Cleveland."

The lanes book parties and events, and you can contact them on their Instagram page.

