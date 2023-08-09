Ex-Erie County sheriff's deputy gets prison time for using excessive force

A federal judge sentenced a former Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy sergeant to one year in prison for using a choke hold on an inmate at the county jail in November 2021, a move determined to be excessive force.

U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary handed down the sentence to 35-year-old Adam Bess on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bess will serve six months of his sentence in home detention. He is also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment fine and will be on post-release control for one year after his sentence is served.

The court case stems from a Nov. 1, 2021, incident at the Erie County Jail where Bess was involved with booking a new inmate.

Authorities said the following about what went down:

"Bess placed his hand around the inmate’s throat in anger in a “choke hold” and caused the inmate to have difficulty breathing. Bess’ actions were without justification and in violation of both the Erie County Sheriff’s Office use of force policy as well as federal law. After being released from jail, the inmate had visible bruising on her neck, immediately reported the matter to the command staff at Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and went to the hospital for evaluation of her injuries."

After that, the sheriff's office reported Bess to the FBI. He was placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation was ordered but resigned from his post.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.