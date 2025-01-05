Exclusive Picasso exhibit now open at the Cleveland Museum of Art

CLEVELAND — An exclusive Pablo Picasso exhibit is now open at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Picasso and Paper is an exhibit with about 300 pieces of art highlighting Picasso's long history with paper in his work.

The exhibit highlights the celebrated artist's work from age nine to ninety. Pieces include Femmes à leur toilette, 9 feet by 14 feet cut and paste collage, a costume Picasso designed for the ballet Parade, and numerous sketches from the artist.

By highlighting his works with paper, Jacqueline Bon, Director of Communications with the museum, said it gives another side of Picasso that people may not be familiar with.

"Through his works on paper you can kind of see the mind that went into the artwork," she said. "You know the process, his way of thinking about things. There's an incredible amount of playfulness in his work."

The exhibit is a partnership between the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Royal Academy of Arts in London. It took over ten years to create. Cleveland is the only North American location for the exhibit.

No matter how familiar you are with Picasso and his works, there should be something for you.

"If you're incredibly familiar with him," Bon said. "You're probably going to see him from a new angle through this exhibition. If you don't know much about his career, then you're going to walk away with an understanding of his artistic trajectory."

While admission is free to the Cleveland Museum of Art, you do have to purchase a ticket for the Picasso and Paper exhibit. For tickets, click here.