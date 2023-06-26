Expanded and new access to healthcare on its way to Northeast Ohio

MENTOR, Ohio — One of the most renowned hospitals in the world has officially solidified its footprint in Lake County, making it Cleveland Clinic’s first location for this area.

“Very proud and very excited that again we are bringing Cleveland Clinic care into the Mentor community but also in all of Lake County and the surrounding Geauga County as well,” said Dr. Alice Kim, the Chief Medical Director for the Cleveland Clinic in Mentor.

Kim says the 96,000-square-foot facility is near completion. But there are still a few more finishing touches before it opens to the public on July 11.

“The most up-to-date innovative technology for all the patient care here,” said Kim.

Each room inside the hospital is equipped with telehealth services to make sure patients have access to care even while being off-site.

“For a hospital this size, it’s very important to have that so that patients can stay close to home but be able to leverage all of our sub-specialty experts from the main campus,” said Regional Hospitals Administrative Director Nicholas Anstine.

One more unique and pioneering asset Anstine says the hospital offers is the way the building is designed to promote efficiency and well-being.

“We know that patients recover better when they’re connected to the outdoors, when they feel that natural light, but almost just as importantly are the caregivers who will feel like they are connected to the outside and feel those benefits of the sunlight,” said Anstine.

More than a dozen miles over in the neighboring community of Beachwood, another medical giant is celebrating a $236 million expansion project for their staff and patients.

“We’ve added two new buildings for a total of 300,000 square feet,” said University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Percival Kane.

As the leading sports medicine provider for more than 70 local high schools and colleges, the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Monsters and Cleveland Ballet, Kane said their state-of-the-art Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute will be put to great use.

“If they happen to get injured, in any way, any shape or form, we’ll be able to get them on a treatment plan back here in a facility like this,” said Kane.

Just upstairs, there’s even more care for athletes, and an entire floor dedicated to men’s health, which offers similar vibes to a man cave.

“Men traditionally do not go to the doctor until, unfortunately, wrong or right, until it’s a little too late, and so if we’re going to be able to provide services for men, and they were going to be able to receive services, then we’re going to do this the right way,” said Kane.

Directly next door, there’s a new emergency room that the campus has nearly doubled in size, a breast health center, a surgical space and an area just for women and children.

“For the Eastside, we didn’t have a space where we could actually have mothers be able to deliver some babies and expand the community, so this is an opportunity for us to do that,” said Kane.

University Hospitals recently faced controversy for its closures in Bedford and Richmond Heights.

But Kane says they’re seeing a lot of those former patients come to this facility.

“All of our communities that are in this market are going to have access now to the latest and greatest of everything,” said Kane.

All services at the Ahuja campus will open to the community on Tuesday.

