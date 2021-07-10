Explore the beauty of Cleveland's neighborhoods through GardenWalk Cleveland

CLEVELAND — GardenWalk Cleveland, a free, self-guided tour of private gardens, community gardens and home orchards in several of the city’s neighborhoods, kicks off this weekend in Cleveland.

The public is invited to explore the unique characteristics of Cleveland’s neighborhoods through gardens.

The event runs Saturday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and each day different neighborhoods will showcase their best.

On Saturday, residents in Fairfax, Glenville, Old Brooklyn and West Park will show off their green thumbs.

On Sunday, the public can check out BBroadway Slavic Village, Clifton-Baltic, Collinwood, Detroit Shoreway and Little Italy.

Visitors should look out for “GardenWalk Cleveland” signs in front yards.

Click here for more information and a map of the participating gardens and homes.

