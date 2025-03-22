Exploring Ramadan: fasting, reflection, and Cleveland Suhoor Festival

CLEVELAND — Ramadan is celebrated by more than 3 million Muslims in the U.S. and tens of thousands right here in Northeast Ohio. It's a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, but for Muslims, it's so much more.

First, let’s address some common misconceptions about Ramadan.

QUESTION: Do all Arabs participate in Ramadan?

ANSWER: No, not all Arabs are Muslim, and not all Muslims are Arab.

QUESTION: Can you drink water while fasting?

ANSWER: No, neither food nor water is allowed from sunrise to sunset.

QUESTION: Is Ramadan at the same time every year?

ANSWER: No, similar to Hanukkah and Easter, Ramadan follows the lunar calendar, so the dates change each year.

Now, let’s break it down: For 30 days, before the sun comes up, Muslims wake up early to have a meal before beginning their fast at sunrise. Then, when the sun sets, they break their fast. Often, they start with a date, as it’s both nutritious and provides an energy boost.

But Ramadan is more than just fasting. Listen to Imam Islam Hassan at the Islamic Center of Cleveland:

"The month of Ramadan is the month when the Quran was revealed to the prophet peace be upon him and so we were ordered to fast to commemorate the importance of this month, the importance of this month is to increase your level of consciousness of god and increase your personality traits,” said Imam Hassan.

When Muslims break their fast, it’s often a time to feast, but it's always better when shared with others, which brings us to Cleveland Suhoor Fest.

"Sometimes people in certain cultures they gather once a year for Thanksgiving dinner, we have 30 Thanksgiving dinners in a month,” said Imam Hassan.

In Arabic, “Suhoor” refers to the pre-dawn meal Muslims eat before they begin fasting. Just like other religious holidays involve events and gatherings, Ramadan is no different.

“It's our biggest late-night food and shopping festival of the year,” said Fatima Sajjad, Cleveland Suhoor Fest event organizer and board member of the One Ummah Initiative.

For two weekends during Ramadan, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., thousands gather at the Lavilla Conference and Banquet Center for the Cleveland Suhoor Festival, hosted by the One Ummah Initiative.

Inside, dozens of vendors offer a unique mix of shopping, learning, and dining experiences. You’ll find everything from perfumes and dresses to jewelry. The food section features a wide variety of Middle Eastern dishes, including shawarma, smash burgers, and falafel. And, of course, there’s the viral Dubai chocolate, along with many other delicious treats.

During Ramadan, Suhoor Fest is meant to be a place of celebration, culture, and tradition—where the community celebrates and feels right at home.

“It's a chance for everyone to come together make new friends, make new memories or just walk about feeling something you never felt before,” said Sajjad.

This is the last weekend of Cleveland Suhoor Fest. It will continue tonight and tomorrow. For more information, click here.