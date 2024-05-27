‘Extremely dangerous:’ Daredevil drivers shut down Cleveland intersections, set fire to Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio — During the holiday weekend, intersections in several Cleveland neighborhoods were swarmed by vehicles taking over the streets. Cleveland police are calling the stunts “extremely dangerous” and warning daredevil drivers their behavior could have serious consequences.

“We just started hearing screeching and screaming. Then we looked out the window and saw people running across the street. There were actually people running into where all the cars were doing the loops and everything,” said Angel Castillo Peña.

He and Brandon Fries were relaxing in their downtown Cleveland apartment in the early hours of Saturday morning when the chaos began in nearby Playhouse Square. Beneath the iconic outdoor chandelier on Euclid Avenue, cars had blocked the intersection and vehicles were doing doughnuts around a flaming circle.

“We’re like, ‘This isn’t real. This isn’t happening,’” said Fries. “I kind of thought it was an actual show, like it was planned or something.”

Castillo Peña added, “That’s what you said. You were like, ‘It’s a car show.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s definitely not.’”

News 5 Tire tracks in Playhouse Square

The pair estimated more than a dozen cars were blasting music and driving erratically for over 20 minutes. When police pulled up to the intersection, the vehicles took off.

The following night, Ohio City neighbors reported a similar gathering near West 50th Street and Lorain Avenue.

“I just [saw] a bunch of cars together, didn’t know what exactly was going on,” said a neighbor named Jose, who declined to give his last name.

Video provided A crowd gathers around W 50th St and Lorain Ave as a vehicle does doughnuts through the intersection.

He explained he heard the speeding vehicles driving up and down West 48th and 50th streets around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. A video shared by another neighbor showed a group crowded at the West 50th Street and Lorain Avenue intersection while the cars blasted music and spun in circles.

“Obviously just trying to hope that nobody gets out of control and hits one of our cars if they’re racing down the street or whatever,” said Jose.

News 5 Tire tracks on Lorain Ave and W 50th St in Ohio City

Tire tracks were still visible in Playhouse Square and Ohio City on Monday afternoon. Other videos were shared with News 5 of similar events throughout the city. One showed drifting vehicles surrounding and seemingly taunting a Cleveland Police cruiser.

Cleveland Police issued the following statement on Monday:

“The Cleveland Division of Police is aware of videos circulating on social media showing vehicles disobeying traffic laws and engaging in erratic driving. These incidents are extremely dangerous and can have serious consequences for those involved and nearby. We strongly encourage anyone who witnesses such behavior to report it to us immediately. No arrests have been made in relation to the recent incident, however, public safety is our top priority, and we are committed to keeping our community safe.”

Some neighbors called the behavior “obnoxious” and said they hope it doesn’t become a persistent trend this summer.

“It was really weird. And I hope they aren’t doing it at other places, like it’s a tour of cars and this is what they do,” said Fries. “I’m just glad that no one got hurt.”