'Extremely disappointing': 6 Cuyahoga County bars under investigation for illegal operation

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — Just before one of the nation’s biggest drinking holidays, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced it’s going after six east side bars for illegal operation.

The Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office have announced a 45 count Criminal Enterprise indictment in connection with a "complex network of illegally operated bars" across Cuyahoga County.

According to a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office, “The investigation uncovered a scheme in which ‘straw’ owners began to purchase bars illegally as early as 2019, using illegal proceeds to continue to purchase more bars over a period of several years.”

Between 2019 and 2024, illegal operations were allegedly established at the following bars:



The Boozerz Sports Bar and Grille in Euclid

The Bench Lounge in Euclid

Aura-Iconic and Aries Restaurant & Lounge in Garfield Heights

Night Capz in Cleveland Heights

The Score in Cleveland Heights

Bar Mayfield in South Euclid

“Investigators allege that ownership of several of these businesses were subsequently transferred to individuals with significant criminal histories, who would have been prohibited from being documented owners,” the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Under these establishments, the “enterprise” reportedly generated $4 million in illegal proceeds that went almost wholly unreported.

Investigators allege that these proceeds were distributed to members of the enterprise and were used to purchase property and fund considerable personal expenses, entertainment, and leisure activities.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office explained that while these east-side businesses were operated, these premises became significant public nuisances with frequent shootings, gun crimes, assaults, and disturbances.

"This placed a substantial drain on local law enforcement resources and prompted numerous complaints from residents near these establishments," the Prosecutor's Office said.

In August, News 5 aired a story featuring Boozerz Sports Bar and Grille in Euclid.

Euclid bar on the verge of being shut down; deemed a nuisance and safety hazard

RELATED: Euclid bar on the verge of being shut down; deemed a nuisance and safety hazard

City Council moved to reject the renewal of the bar’s liquor permit after 18 instances in the last year where police were dialed in reference to Boozerz.

The instances ranged from fights and a shooting to the bar being open past 2 a.m.

“It happens everywhere. I don't care what community you’re in, where you live at. Bad things happen everywhere,” Boozerz Sports Bar and Grille Manager Keisha Connors previously told me.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control received the City of Euclid’s objection for renewal on Sept. 9, and the bar’s owner, Sharita Roberts, filed for renewal on Sept. 16.

The Division is now in the process of scheduling a hearing on the matter.

I reached out to Connors for a follow-up interview on Tuesday about the allegations of an illegal operation. She declined an interview on behalf of herself and Roberts.

OIU agents executed a search warrant on the six businesses in October. Cash, business records, and multiple firearms were seized, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Nine people from northeast Ohio were indicted in the enterprise, including:



Randy Pittman, 53, of Macedonia

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

- Conspiracy

- Tampering with Records (6 counts)

- Grand Theft (4 counts)

- Money Laundering (5 counts)

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity - Conspiracy - Tampering with Records (6 counts) - Grand Theft (4 counts) - Money Laundering (5 counts) Sharita Roberts, 42, of Newburgh Heights

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

- Conspiracy

- Tampering with Records (12 counts)

- Grand Theft (4 counts)

- Money Laundering (5 counts)

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity - Conspiracy - Tampering with Records (12 counts) - Grand Theft (4 counts) - Money Laundering (5 counts) Rayshawn Duncan, 35, of Cleveland

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

- Conspiracy

- Tampering with Records (5 counts)

- Grand Theft (3 counts)

- Money Laundering (2 counts)

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity - Conspiracy - Tampering with Records (5 counts) - Grand Theft (3 counts) - Money Laundering (2 counts) Donald King Jr., 43, of Cleveland

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

- Conspiracy

- Tampering with Records (2 counts)

- Grand Theft (1 count)

- Money Laundering (1 count)

- Having Weapons Under Disability

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity - Conspiracy - Tampering with Records (2 counts) - Grand Theft (1 count) - Money Laundering (1 count) - Having Weapons Under Disability Daryel Jones, 43, of Cleveland

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

- Conspiracy

- Tampering with Records (2 counts)

- Grand Theft (1 count)

- Money Laundering (1 count)

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity - Conspiracy - Tampering with Records (2 counts) - Grand Theft (1 count) - Money Laundering (1 count) Dewayne Stewart, 37, of Cleveland

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

- Conspiracy

- Tampering with Records (1 count)

- Grand Theft (1 count)

- Money Laundering (1 count)

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity - Conspiracy - Tampering with Records (1 count) - Grand Theft (1 count) - Money Laundering (1 count) Daisha’vu O’Neal, 38, of Cleveland

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

- Conspiracy

- Tampering with Records (1 count)

- Grand Theft (1 count)

- Money Laundering (1 count)

- Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity - Conspiracy - Tampering with Records (1 count) - Grand Theft (1 count) - Money Laundering (1 count) Tremaine Golston, 35, of Cleveland

- Tampering with Records (1 count)

- Tampering with Records (1 count) Jazmyn Barrow-Stover, 40, of Solon

- Tampering with Records (1 count)

In addition to the criminal indictment, 76 Administrative Violations were issued against the liquor permits in use at the involved premises.

The Division of Liquor Control said those cases will not only be heard in court but also by the Liquor Control Commission, which will determine the next steps as it relates to the status of their permits.

I reached out to the mayors in all four cities where the businesses are located. I didn’t hear back from South Euclid or Garfield Heights.

City of Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail said, “The City of Euclid will not tolerate criminal behavior and nuisance activity that negatively impacts our community. We appreciate the team effort that went into bringing these indictments forward. I am grateful to the Ohio Investigative Unit, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office and Euclid Police Department and multiple jurisdictions involved for the thorough investigation and for holding those responsible for unlawful behavior accountable.”

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren discussed the allegations with me over the phone Wednesday afternoon.

People deserve their day in court and I'm willing to, of course, reserve my judgment as to their guilt until that process takes place. If these charges are correct, it's extremely disappointing. It's always disappointing that there are people out there who are willing to conduct themselves in ways that [are] damaging to our community and presents lack of safety in our community. Mayor Kahlil Seren, Cleveland Heights

The mayor said both Night Capz and The Score had inspection violations in 2023, but those have since been corrected. He also noted both have had their fair share of violence-related 911 calls, including instances that involved weapons.

“Those calls can happen at a bar like these anywhere but we want to make sure we're not creating an environment where it encourages the kind of behavior that does start to present a nuisance to our community,” Seren stated.

I stopped by Night Capz Wednesday night. The lights were on, but a red letter was posted on the door.

The letter explained that the Cleveland Heights Fire Department is investigating the business.

“No person shall enter this property without the permission of the City of Cleveland Heights Fire Prevention Officer, the fire investigator assigned to this incident or the Chief of Fire Department of their designee,” the letter reads.

With the allegations that have surfaced against two Cleveland Heights bars, Seren said he’s looking at what the city’s options are for handling those businesses.

“There are a couple different avenues I'm interested in. I’m keeping an open mind and exploring. One of those is taking a very, very close look at any renewals of any liquor licenses for any establishment that is suspected of or charged with engaging in this kind of straw owner behavior,” he stated.

Another option Seren said he doesn’t take lightly and only happens in extreme situations is revocation.

“We have the authority to revoke in extreme situations the business license for a commercial property as a part of our nuisance abatement authority here in Cleveland Heights,” Seren noted. “I'll be taking a look at these locations with an eye toward determining whether or not we should be taking that kind of step and presenting a removal of that business occupancy license or permit for these locations in light of these charges.”

He called it a dramatic but potential step in the process moving forward.

“Our nuisance abatement is not the same as a criminal charge in this respect. We have a different standard for whether or not we are allowing basically the privilege of doing business in the City of Cleveland Heights. I don't want anybody to get the impression that Cleveland Heights is necessarily bound by a guilty conviction in this case in order to move forward with protecting our community and our business districts,” Seren added.

Seren said he’s thankful for law enforcement’s continued investigation efforts.

“We’ve got good people on the job looking into these things,” he stated.

This is a developing story and News 5 will continue to follow through.