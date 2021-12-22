Face of the Cleveland FBI retires

CLEVELAND — For a decade she has been the face of the Cleveland FBI, but no longer.

Special Agent Vicki Anderson has retired.

Anderson started as an FBI Special Agent in Cleveland in 1999.

“I was always torn between working with individuals with disabilities and a fascination with how people could be so cruel to others in the criminal world,” said Anderson.

She has a master’s degree in Psychology. Anderson worked in a mental health unit at a maximum-security prison before becoming an agent.

“I have a brother who is disabled,” she said. “He’s been disabled his entire life and just being around that, knowing that world, I have a soft spot for people with disabilities."

Anderson worked on white-collar crime investigations, she was on the hostage negotiations team and the evidence response team before taking the job as a public information officer for the local FBI.

“We have 200 agents in the Northern District of Ohio. They work fascinating cases, and, in this position, you have the honor of representing their work. I get to know all the things they’ve done. When you are assigned to a squad you don’t necessarily know what all the division is doing. In this position, I’ve had the privilege of knowing these things and talking about their cases and it’s been a true honor,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s next chapter will focus on her teenage daughter and family. Congratulations on your retirement from all of us at News 5

