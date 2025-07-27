Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fairview Park celebrates the season with SummerFest

The annual event has been taking place in the city for 33 years
The annual event kicked off Friday with a parade through the area, and festivities continued over in Bohlken Park.
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Fairview Park is celebrating the summer season with its annual SummerFest festival.

The event kicked off on Friday with a parade through the area, and festivities continued at Bohlken Park. There, festivalgoers could find local food trucks, vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, and more.

News 5 visited SummerFest Sunday morning, the final day of the event, and things were not slowing down. A Pooch Parade, a costume and agility contest for dogs, was taking place alongside a Wiffle ball tournament and car show.

Summerfest Chair Kathy Yarian said she and the other volunteers who run the event do so every year to celebrate their beloved community.

"It's a way to give back to the community," she said. "We have a great community. Fairview Park is a great city to live in. You see your friends and neighbors here, and you meet new people. I just really like how the community comes together. Everyone is happy. Everyone is excited."

Summerfest plans to return next July to celebrate its 34th year.

