Fairview Park celebrates the season with SummerFest

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Fairview Park is celebrating the summer season with its annual SummerFest festival.

The event kicked off on Friday with a parade through the area, and festivities continued at Bohlken Park. There, festivalgoers could find local food trucks, vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, and more.

News 5 visited SummerFest Sunday morning, the final day of the event, and things were not slowing down. A Pooch Parade, a costume and agility contest for dogs, was taking place alongside a Wiffle ball tournament and car show.

Summerfest Chair Kathy Yarian said she and the other volunteers who run the event do so every year to celebrate their beloved community.

"It's a way to give back to the community," she said. "We have a great community. Fairview Park is a great city to live in. You see your friends and neighbors here, and you meet new people. I just really like how the community comes together. Everyone is happy. Everyone is excited."

Summerfest plans to return next July to celebrate its 34th year.