Fairview Park police responded to a home on West 210th Street Saturday after a concerned neighbor alerted them to a barking dog who they believed had been left in a garage.

According to police, the neighbor said they thought the dog had been left in the garage for more than a day. When officers arrived, they looked in a window and saw the dog and a rabbit in "unsanitary conditions."

Police said the animals were without food and water and the building was unventilated. An investigation revealed that the owner was out of state and on vacation.

Authorities removed the animals from the garage and turned them over to the local APL.

The police report did not state if the owner is facing any possible charges.

