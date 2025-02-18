Watch Now
Faith and service: Community invited to celebrate Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr., Edwina Moss' 90th birthdays

The Moss 90th Birthday Commemoration is Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland.
Guests from around the country will be in Cleveland to honor the Mosses 90th birthdays and decades of service.
On Wednesday night, Olivet Institutional Baptist Church will host community members and guests from around the country for a celebration of Pastor Emeritus Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr. and his wife of 58 years, Edwina Moss.

The couple, known for their decades of service in the areas of civil rights, human rights, education, philanthropy, and justice, is marking their 90th birthdays this month.

The commemoration at the church, at 8712 Quincy Ave., is free and open to the public. It begins at 7 p.m.

Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr. and Edwina Moss have been married 58 years.

Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, a revered civil rights leader, worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He marched with King in Selma, Alabama, and played a crucial role in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which secured the voting rights of African Americans.

He has advised presidents and worked on countless initiatives in Cleveland and internationally, alongside his wife, to strengthen communities.

Edwina Moss, a distinguished businesswoman and civic leader, once served as the executive administrative assistant for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

