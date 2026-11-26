CLEVELAND — As families across Northeast Ohio gather around the table this Thanksgiving, some mothers who once faced homelessness are celebrating a milestone they never thought possible: preparing holiday meals and making memories in homes of their own.

For families who have experienced homelessness, finding safe, stable housing can be an uphill battle.

That challenge comes as new research shows Ohio has experienced the steepest five-year decline in homeownership affordability in the nation, making it increasingly difficult for working families to achieve the dream of owning a home.

But in Cleveland, Laura’s Home and the City Mission are helping women and children take steps toward a brighter future.

Just beyond the bright blue Rothstein Village sign, a new chapter is unfolding for mothers who are working to rebuild their lives.

“I came in broken, in shambles, not knowing what to do next,” said Julieann, a Cleveland mother who found support through Laura’s Home.

Julieann is now one of the women benefiting from Rothstein Village, a transitional housing community on the Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center campus.

The community features 16 housing units, providing mothers and their children with a safe place to live as they work toward long-term stability and independence.

Mike Holden

“Laura’s Home has brightened my horizon. It has given me a place to be safe for me and my son. It’s given me nourishment for me and my son,” Julieann said.

Rothstein Village is Cleveland’s first transitional housing community specifically designed for women and children.

Inside the homes, families have their own kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms — spaces where mothers can begin rebuilding their foundations and creating a sense of normalcy.

City Mission CEO Linda Uveges says the need for those services has become increasingly urgent.

“It really does seem like the worst year that we’ve seen. We’ve seen women and children especially,” Uveges said.

Through Laura’s Home, women receive support as they work toward stability. Rothstein Village provides the next step, giving mothers an opportunity to transition out of homelessness and into a more independent living environment.

“Rothstein Village gives the mom the opportunity to move from instability, experiencing homelessness, come to Laura’s Home, you find some stability and working on yourself,” Uveges said.

This Thanksgiving, that progress will be especially meaningful.

Several mothers who have graduated from Laura’s Home will now spend the holiday preparing meals and making memories with their children in their own homes.

For Julieann, being able to gather as a family and cook together is something she does not take for granted.

“We’re able to come together as a family in our kitchens and prepare meals with our children, as a family as a whole as one. It’s beautiful,” she said.

Meanwhile, just across the way at Laura’s Home, Julieann and Uveges will help serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to more than 140 women and children currently receiving shelter and support through the City Mission.

“To think about the families here that will be sitting down at their table and enjoying a Thanksgiving meal with their children, that's just an amazing gift, and I don't want to take that for granted,” Uveges said.

For Julieann, the journey has come full circle.

After moving from Laura’s Home into transitional housing, she is now taking another major step toward independence. She is completing paperwork through Habitat for Humanity with hopes of eventually owning a home of her own.

She says the opportunity to rebuild her life has been a blessing — one that has given her and her son a sense of security and a future to look forward to.

Laura’s Home and the City Mission continue to provide services and support to women and children experiencing homelessness throughout the year.

Those interested in supporting their mission or learning more about ways to give back can find additional information through the City Mission and Laura’s Home.

For more information and ways to donate ahead of Giving Tuesday, click here.