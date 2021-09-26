Families of gun violence victims gather for National Remembrance Day

CLEVELAND — Gun violence and homicides are up across the state and in the city of Cleveland.

Families are heartbroken, and some are without answers because many cases remain unsolved. Saturday, some of those families gathered on Cleveland's East Side for National Remembrance Day for victims of gun violence.

Organizers say the mission is to support other families who often suffer in silence and to bring awareness to the problem in the city. Seti Richardson, the founder of the Re-entry Alumni Association says part of the solution starts with introspection and accountability.

"Why is it that so many people are not saying some of the things that need to be said, not only in the community, but in your household," said Richardson. "Why aren't we being more vigilant when it comes to doing the right thing, making sure that we can help protect our community by starting inside our household?"

Organizers also say it's important for people to get involved in the communities and in violence intervention programs.

