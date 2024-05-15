Families on edge after a racist flyer circulating around Akron

AKRON — Families in Akron are on edge because of a flyer that's shown up in the community. We have chosen not to show the flyer because it depicts racist caricatures and portrays African Americans as criminals.

The flyer also listed contact information for a KKK group based in Kentucky. One woman in the Kenmore neighborhood was so disturbed by that flyer she found on her front porch she took it straight to the police.

"To wake up and find that on your door was very disturbing, and it does make me concerned for everybody," said Lorie Turner, Kenmore.

Turner continued, "we are a biracial family. My husband and I have been together for 18 years. We are raising biracial grandchildren and it concerns me. I was at a rage when I saw it, and I could just imagine how my husband felt. The images on that poster, it was so degrading, it was just so degrading."

The fliers could have been circulated at other homes and businesses across the city, according to the Akron Police Department.

"We might be the only biracial couple that I'm aware of in this neighborhood. So, I did feel like we were targeted," said Turner.

"I think the messaging is very disturbing it's obviously disturbing in that regard if you look at the literature. We'll do everything we can to bring about a sense of calm for this citizen or anyone else impacted by this," said Captain Michael Miller, Akron Police Department.

Akron Mayor Malik and acting Police Chief Brian Harding released a joint statement Wednesday afternoon reading, “We want to be extremely clear: Racism and hate have no place in our community, and we find the flyer to be disgusting and offensive. We’re aware that these flyers have been placed in other Northeast Ohio communities and we are talking with other cities to gather further information. We encourage anyone with knowledge of these flyers or who has received one themselves to please contact the police department. This vile flyer does not represent the diverse and welcoming city that we call home, and we stand firmly against those who would deliver this type of material to our residents.”

"We are getting ring cameras installed and we're going to up our security at the house because, at this point, I need to protect our family," said Turner.

Turner is glad her young grandchildren didn't find the flyer and see its message.

"We are all human beings at the end of the day, and these people are no better than anybody else in the world," said Turner.

If you have seen or received a flyer like this, Akron Police ask you to report it to the Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or Text TIPSCO to 274637, or download the Akron PD app.