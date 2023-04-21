Family asking for community’s help solving Garfield Heights Dollar General homicide

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A local family is mourning the loss of their loved one and needs the community’s help after a shooting at a Dollar General last week.

“This pain, this hurt is a different type of hurt, and I don’t wish anybody ever have to endure this type of pain,” said Kenneth Smith.

Balloons now blow in the wind at a small memorial outside Dollar General on Turney Road in Garfield Heights to remember Devonte Brown.

“My brother was a great person,” said Smith. “He did anything for anybody that was in need that asked him. He was always there for everybody.”

Kenneth Smith, who didn’t want to go on camera, says he and his family never expected their worst nightmare would one day become their reality after a single gunshot took Brown’s life.

“My mom had seven kids, and he was one of seven, so he was a really great gift to our family. He left behind two kids: a daughter and a son,” said Smith.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on April 15. When police responded to the scene, they found Brown had been shot once in the chest, according to a police report.

Smith told News 5 his brother was unloading groceries when two people stole his brother’s car and eventually fled.

Officers tried to provide medical aid by placing a seal over Brown's chest before members of the Garfield Heights Fire Department arrived to care for him, the report states.

But unfortunately, it was too late.

“Nobody cares about one another, and it’s crazy because of everything that’s actually going on in the world today; you would think we would all be able to come together as one, but I guess that’s not everyone’s intentions,” said Smith.

Now, investigators need the community’s help to bring this family justice.

The descriptions of the suspects in the police report are vague.

As for Brown’s car, officers found the stolen 2022 Hyundai Tucson abandoned on East 113th Street near McCracken Road, according to the police report.

“Anybody know anything just reach out; like I said, it’s a very hard time right now. Like, I never thought I would see this day,” said Smith.

We reached out to Garfield Heights Police Department, and they declined to comment on the investigation at this time.

