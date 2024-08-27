Family calls for justice for young Akron father killed on way home from work

AKRON, Ohio — More than four months after a young father was killed on his way home from work, his heartbroken family continues to wait for answers and justice.

Alexander Ford, 20, was shot and killed last April. The shooter or shooters have not been identified, and no charges have been filed.

"It's the hardest thing I have to deal with and I wouldn't wish this on nobody's parents," said Ford's mother, Desiree Dorsey.

Dorsey said her son was laid-back, funny, and caring, and he loved sports, including football and basketball.

"I miss him calling saying, 'Mom, mom, I love you. Mom, it's gonna be okay,'" Dorsey said through tears.

Ford worked for about a year for a company that cleans inside the Amazon warehouse on Romig Road in Akron.

After finishing a work shift, a co-worker drove Ford to his home on Newton Street around 4 a.m. on April 24.

But moments later, someone opened fire on the car in the apartment parking lot, injuring the 58-year-old female co-worker and killing Ford.

Investigators told News 5 that more than 50 shots were fired from at least two guns. With no suspects identified, Ford's family is growing increasingly frustrated.

"He was just an amazing person in life, gone too soon. I don't really got a lot of words, man, I miss my cousin. This was never supposed to happen," said Ford's Cousin, Tiana Slayton.

Ford leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter. He never got to meet his second daughter, who was born just three weeks ago.

"He would never get the chance to see them grow up, do the father dance, see them get married, have grandkids," Dorsey said.

Police suspect the same persons or people are involved in other shootings because shell casings found in the apartment parking lot match other casings from other crime scenes in Akron.

There have been 14 murders in Akron this year. Four of the homicides, including Ford's case, remain unsolved.

"We want to solve every one, every one of these victims has a family that wants answers, so we can finally give the family their day in court," said Akron Lt. David Whiddon.

Summit County Crimestoppers is putting a new reward— up to $5,000— for information that solves the killing.

Detectives and Ford's family are hoping someone comes forward with information that brings justice to the father who never made it home from work.

"I need justice for my baby and for those kids," Dorsey said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.