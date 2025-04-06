Family displaced after fire destroys garage, spreads to house

A family was displaced after a fire destroyed their garage and damaged their home, according to the Brunswick Hills Fire Department.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Brunswick Hills firefighters were dispatched to a home on Boston Road for a fire in a garage, the fire department said.

Brunswick Division of Fire and Hinckley Fire Department were also dispatched, and while on the way to the fire, it began to spread into the family's home, Brunswick Hills Fire said.

After the fire had extended from the garage and into the home, three other departments from surrounding areas were dispatched to the home, the department said.

Crews deployed hoselines to the interior of the house and garage. Brunswick Hills Fire said all occupants were safely out of the home, and the fire was controlled.

Brunswick Hills Fire said the garage and its contents were a total loss, and the home sustained extensive smoke damage. The department said it appears the fire was accidental.

The Red Cross was contacted and will be assisting the family, the department said.