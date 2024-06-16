Family, friends gather to honor and remember Michelle Arnold Saturday

On Saturday, family and friends gathered outside of the East Cleveland home where Michelle Arnold's remains were found earlier this month.

They wore black and gold and released balloons in honor of Michelle, who was reported missing in October of 2023 and was found deceased in a vacant lot on Strathmore Avenue in East Cleveland.

The 23-year-old's sister, Ebony, said she was a loving and understanding person.

"Just an all around good kid," Ebony said. "Like, it's just devastating, it's just unfortunate you know she got around the wrong people and it's just sad."

Ebony said she believes those involved in Michelle's death will be found, and justice will be served.