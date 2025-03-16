Family, friends revisit site where loved one died in stolen car crash on Cleveland's west side

Family and friends of Tamera Davis revisited the site where she died after a car she was in sped down West 106th Street and appeared to overcorrect after losing control, hitting two trees.

Davis and 14-year-old Kalise McGee died Wednesday morning along with an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District said Davis was an 8th grader at Orchard Pre K-8 S.T.E.M. School with McGee.

Friends and family gathered at the site to hold a vigil to remember Davis.

This isn’t the first time Sommer Brown, mother of Davis, has had to cope with the loss of a child.

Her 16-year-old son, Pierre Davis, Jr., died in 2023.

"She's 14 years old, she a baby. She lost her whole life, she lost her whole soul. I feel like I lost myself, and I did... because of my baby girl," said Brown, "She got a lot of good family and supportive friends out here."

Tamera's friend, Mont, shared that he has experienced his fair share of losing people, but this one in particular was different.

"This one really touched the heart 'cause I knew all of them, and all of them was like family," he said.

The Cleveland Police Department said the car was stolen from the Old Brooklyn neighborhood two weeks ago, but we do not know who stole it.