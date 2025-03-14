'She had a lot of potential': Second mother opens up about daughter's tragic death when a stolen car crashed

CLEVELAND — A second mother came forward to talk about the death of her 14-year-old daughter killed when a stolen car crashed on Cleveland’s west side.

This isn’t the first time Sommer Brown has had to cope with the loss of a child.

Her 16-year-old son, Pierre Davis, Jr., died in 2023.

Today, she planned her daughter Tamera's funeral.

Brown is carrying immense grief as she will no longer see her daughter flash a smile or make dance videos.

“Tamera was a good kid, she had a lot of potential,” Brown said.

Davis died early Wednesday morning in a violent crash on W. 106th near Western.

4 teens die in high-speed crash involving stolen car, police say

RELATED: 4 teens die in high-speed crash involving stolen car, police say

The stolen car was captured on home surveillance flying down the street before crashing into two trees.

“She probably didn't realize she was in a stolen car because you’ve got to think she was with her friend, a girl she thought she could trust,” Brown said.

Her friend, Kalise McGee, also 14, died. Both were CMSD students and classmates.

'I don’t know how to move forward': Mother visits where 14-year-old daughter died after stolen car crashed

RELATED: 'I don’t know how to move forward': Mother visits where 14-year-old daughter died after stolen car crashed

18-year-old Eddy Deandre Bonner and 19-year-old Caurie Williams also did not survive.

“I don’t understand why the guys were hanging around with 14-year-old kids,” Brown said.

Police Chief Annie Todd said the car was stolen on Feb. 27 from the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. It wasn’t being chased, but it was seen on surveillance driving around the city before the crash.

We don’t know who stole it.

“February 27, she was with me. She wasn’t out there stealing cars,” Brown said.

Now, both moms of the 14-year-olds are hearing negative comments on social media about the deadly crash.

"Yes, they were outside late but I’m going to speak on my child’s situation. I didn't give her permission, she knew the rules: be in the house before 8:30- 9 o’clock,” Brown said.

On top of her daughter’s death, she’s still processing and seeking justice in her son’s killing. She said he was shot and left for dead near a park two years ago this summer.

It was July 2023 when police said two groups shot at each other at basketball courts near St. Clair.

Police found her 16-year-old son, Pierre, gunned down.

“It was really hard for her because she was going through a lot of grief for her brother’s death. Watching me cry every night,” Brown said.

Brown knows she won’t get answers about the crash, but she won’t be alone in her grief.

“We have to move on with our lives doing what they want best for us; they wouldn’t want us to sit around and suffer and cry and lose ourselves,” Brown said.

Brown will return to the crash site Saturday evening for a vigil in her daughter’s memory. She said it’ll be at 6:30 p.m. on West 106th Street.

As far as funeral services, Brown said a public viewing is set for March 26 with a wake and funeral the following day at Strowder's funeral home.