'I don’t know how to move forward': Mother visits where 14-year-old daughter died after stolen car crashed

CLEVELAND — The memorial continues to grow for four teens killed after the stolen car they were in was torn apart from crashing into two trees.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning at West 106th Street near Western Avenue.

At the site Thursday, more balloons danced in the wind above the shattered glass and car parts.

Among the mourners Thursday was Clarissa McGree, the mother of 14-year-old Kalise McGee.

“It’s tough just laying there, look at my f*****g baby blood on the ground, like it’s hard,” Clarissa said.

Surveillance video shows the stolen car Kalise was in flying down West 106th just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. It appeared the driver overcorrected after losing control, hitting two trees in the end.

“It’s hard to see, especially when they’re young kids,” witness Kenneth Boyle said.

Eddy Deandre Bonner, 18, also died in the crash along with 19-year-old Caurie Williams.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District said Bonner was a high school remote student.

Tamera Davis, 14, didn’t survive the crash either.

CMSD said she was an 8th grader with Kalise McGee at Orchard Pre K-8 Stem School.

“She went to school, but with her little behavior issues, I mean, sometimes it was hard to get her to go, but she still was a sweet kid, though,” Clarissa said.

Police Chief Annie Todd said surveillance footage didn’t show anyone chasing the car. It was stolen two weeks ago from the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

But what we don’t know, is who stole it.

“Vehicles can be absolutely dangerous and as we can see have deadly consequences with deadly results scary,” Chief Todd said Wednesday.

Twenty-four hours later, a steady flow of onlookers passed by the memorial on West 106th. Some of them paused and some snapped pictures.

Comments on social media are angering for this grieving mother to see.

“Kalise, she’s not the one who stole the car, so how they’re bashing me on social media is quite crazy,” Clarissa said.

Clarissa said she last saw her daughter Tuesday, the day before the crash.

“That was my only kid. So I don’t know how to move forward. I don’t know how to move forward,” Clarissa said.

Police also confirmed Thursday, 14-year-old Tamera Davis was reported missing last September.

CMSD said its Humanware team deployed support services to both schools to assist students and staff.

