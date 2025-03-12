4 dead after car slams into tree in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Four people are dead after a car slammed into a tree.

The crash happened near West 106th Street and Madison Avenue around 1 a.m.

Two men and two women were pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner said they were all in their 20s.

Debris could be seen in the yards of several homes on West 106th Street.

WEWS

The car appeared to be a Hyundai Sonata, but due to the damage, it was hard to identify.

A tow truck driver told our overnight news tracker that the vehicle was stolen.

Neighbors said they saw the car going extremely fast down the street, losing control, and hitting the tree.

The streets were closed overnight while police investigated.

